Friday’s Vital Data: Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), Tesla Inc (TSLA) and J C Penney Company Inc (JCP)

U.S. stock futures are headed lower again as we head into another potentially volatile close to the week. Political concerns remain surrounding President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, as the White House’s story behind the firing changes under scrutiny. Meanwhile, retail sales for April are slated to hit the Street this morning, as well as earnings from J C Penney Company (NYSE: JCP ).

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have shed 0.01%, while S&P 500 futures are off 0.02% and Nasdaq-100 futures are up 0.11%.

On the options front, volume remained above average for the third consecutive session this week on Thursday, with about 16.8 million calls and 13.8 million puts crossing the tape. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio rose to 0.65, while the 10-day moving average finally made a move after five dormant sessions, ticking lower to 0.65.

Driving Thursday’s options activity, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) drew record short-term volume after the company presented annual GPU Technology Conference, unveiling its $3 billion Tesla Volta server processor. Elsewhere, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) attracted mixed activity after the company officially released its new solar roof for preorder. Finally, J C Penney Company drew heavy put volume as pessimism mounted for the retail sector ahead of this morning’s quarterly earnings report.

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)

Wednesday night at the annual GPU Technology Conference, Nvidia Chief Executive Office Jensen Huang unveiled what he called “the most expensive computer project the world has ever done.”

Based on the Tesla Volta server processor architecture, Nvidia’s Tesla V100 chip is the latest offering in the company’s rapidly expanding data-center business. The new chip also heavily leverages Nvidia’s market leadership and advances in AI and deep learning.

Options traders were already high on NVDA stock following the company’s blowout quarterly earnings report. On Thursday, traders sent another 1.05 million contracts across the tape for NVDA, with calls gobbling up 67% of the day’s take. Despite the recent call binge on NVDA, the stock’s June put/call open interest ratio remains elevated at 1.16 — likely a sign of profit taking from short-term speculators.

