Friday’s Vital Data: Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

U.S. stock futures are trading lower this morning, as Wall Street takes profits ahead of a long Memorial Day holiday weekend. Both the S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite hit record highs on Thursday, and with political tensions high in the U.S., traders aren’t taking any chances ahead of the weekend.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 0.15%, S&P 500 futures have shed 0.17% and Nasdaq-100 futures have given back 0.11%.

On the options front, volume surged on Thursday as traders positioned themselves ahead of the weekend. What’s more, today also marks the last options expiration of May, sparking additional jockeying activity among both investors and fund managers. In total, about 16.9 million calls and 14.7 million puts changed hands yesterday. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio ticked lower to 0.59, while the 10-day moving average held at 0.61.

Heading up Thursday’s options activity, Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) attracted a surge in call option volume ahead of today’s ex-dividend date, while Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) was also call happy after a bullish note from Piper Jaffray. Finally, investors are wondering how much higher Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) can go as the stock approaches the psychologically significant $1,000 level.

Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM)

QCOM stock is down more than 1% in premarket trading this morning, as the shares trade ex-dividend today. Options traders piled into calls yesterday in a multitude of dividend capture strategies hoping to bank Qualcomm’s 57-cent-per-share dividend, which is payable to shareholders of record as of yesterday’s close on June 21.

Overall, QCOM saw volume top 375,000 contracts on Thursday, with calls making up an impressive 95% of the day’s take. Surprisingly, however, none of those calls were traded in blocks big enough to show up on Trade-Alert.com’s daily equity’s blocks filter. In other words, either institutional traders kept their activity small and under the radar, or yesterday’s volume was driven by smaller traders.

