General Electric Company (GE): What to Do With GE Stock at 52-Week Lows

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) has not had a smooth ride. After falling 2.25% on Wednesday, GE stock closed at a new 52-week low. That pain continued Thursday and Friday, as shares are now down 13% on the year.

You may recall that earlier this month, we said “General Electric isn’t for everybody. But for the right shareholder, it can be a great addition to their portfolio.” We argued that this range-bound stock gave some investors an attractive trading range of $29-$31. However, we also said that GE would either breakout or breakdown from that range. We just didn’t think it would be two weeks later.

Now, we’re looking at a stock that yields 3.5% and trades at 14.5x forward earnings. Analysts expect 9.4% earnings growth this year, 16% next year and 12.3% annual growth for the next five years. Revenue may only grow 1.7% this year, but analysts expect 6.2% growth in 2018.

Phew. Sorry for the numbers blitz there. But, honestly, these aren’t bad numbers should GE deliver.

The Big Worry for General Electric

It’s not the valuation that’s a concern for investors. It’s the dividend. Analysts are piling on the cash-flow train, arguing that beyond 2018 GE may have to cut the dividend.

Cash from operations — the inflow and outflow of cash from GE’s main business activities — has been moving in the wrong direction. In fact, it’s declined for four straight years. Despite steady CapEx, we’ve also seen free cash flow fall as well.

Indeed, this is a concerning trend. The old saying “cash is king” doesn’t seem to apply to GE management’s philosophy. If the dividend is cut or reduced, it will send shockwaves through its investor base. This is not what GE wants to do.

GE is a primary holding for a number of investors and funds based solely on the yield and low valuation. It’s not a growth stock where the dividend is of secondary concern or even lower, and this has been a primary catalyst for holding GE stock.

What’s more likely is that General Electric will slow down its hefty buyback. In 2016, the company returned $30.5 billion in cash to shareholders. A whopping $22 billion went to fund its buyback program.

So, to say that GE doesn’t have the flexibility to increase (or at least maintain) its dividend seems shortsighted when considering it could ease up on its buyback. Hopefully, it doesn’t come to that, though.

