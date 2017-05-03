3 Reasons General Electric Company (GE) Stock Should Be Ignored

Back in the 1980s and 1990s, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was a symbol of growth, led by the iconic CEO Jack Welch. Yet since he has departed, the fortunes of GE stock have soured. While there have been many moments of potential breakouts, they have never been enough.

For the year so far, GE stock has continued to disappoint, with a loss of 8%. This is the case even though other industrial conglomerates — like Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON ) — have been able to post solid gains.

So, what’s going on here? There are serious fundamental issues with General Electric, which will probably require bold change — and yes, that includes the departure of the current CEO, Jeff Immelt. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the challenges that the company faces right now:

GE Stock Issue No.1: Earnings Quality

There’s an old saying on Wall Street: Earnings can be faked, but cash flow never lies.

It is important to keep in mind that earnings can certainly be managed, such as with one-time charges and loose interpretations of accounting standards, but when it comes to cash flows, there is not as much leeway.

So when a company is reporting strong earnings but the cash flows are weak, then there should be some alarm. Is there some chicanery going on?

Interestingly enough, in the case of GE stock, there is often a disconnect between earnings and cash flows. For example, in the latest quarter the company reported net income of $653 million, yet the cash flows were negative $1.6 billion.

Then again, GE has engaged in the typical efforts to pump-up the profits, such as with aggressive buybacks and favorable accounting policies, such as in regard to receivables. However, it should be concerning that it appears that there is a general lack of quality of earnings, which is likely covering up fundamental issues with the company.

GE Stock Issue No.2: Leadership

In corporate America, there is often too much emphasis on the short-term. Yet in the case with Immelt, it seems that he has had more than enough time.

And unfortunately, his overall performance has been fairly lackluster. When he took the helm in September 2001, GE stock was at nearly $40 a share. But as of now, it is at $29.

In light of this, it is really a head-scratcher that Immelt still has his job!

