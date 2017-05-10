General Electric Company (GE) Stock Has Taken Some Jabs, But the KO Isn’t Coming

Created in 1892 as a result of a merger between Edison General Electric Company and Thomson-Houston Company, General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) is one of the oldest companies in America. Naturally, with age comes recognition and trust. Last year, GE rounded out the top ten list of Forbes’ most valuable global brands.

While that’s an incredible honor, GE stock as an investment doesn’t really stand out.

Sure, the dividend yield is great, and the company for the most part chugs along. But because its portfolio is so diversified, no one really knows what to make of General Electric. Is it a technology company or an energy company? Avionics or medicine? The ambiguity makes GE stock fairly boring.

Boring, though, is a relative term. For those who value stability and safety, boring is good. Since the start of this decade, General Electric has only stumbled once in terms of annual returns. That was in 2014, when shares lost 5%. Every other year, General Electric averaged double-digit gains, bringing the total average return since 2010 to 15%.

Unfortunately, GE stock is doing some “un-GE” things as of late. Since April 20, shares have dropped 4% in value. This occurred against the backdrop of a solid earnings beat for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017. To paraphrase President Donald Trump, just what in the hell is going on with GE?

GE Stock Has Lost Its Luster

According to InvestorPlace contributor Vince Martin, GE ironically suffers from a trust issue. While consumers love their products, investors are having an opposite reaction. That comes from reading between the lines.

The most conspicuous element is the black hole in cash flow. As Mr. Martin points out, “GE burned $1.6 billion in the quarter — a full billion more than it had projected.” That’s going to hurt market prospects moving forward because General Electric has aggressively bought back shares. This tactic has helped drive earnings growth in the past, but it can’t keep this up indefinitely.

Another reason for the volatility in GE stock is comparative performance. Rival Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON ) has steadily grown its earnings, with just a few hiccups along the way. In contrast, General Electric is sporadic at best. And you don’t have to have deep financial insight to notice the difference. HON is up over 13% year-to-date, while GE stock is down more than 8%.

