Gillette On Demand Lets Customers Text Their Razor Orders

Gillette, which belongs to Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG ), is making ordering razor blades easier with a new subscription service.

The company is launched a new service called Gillette On Demand on Tuesday. This service allows customers to sign up for a subscription to order new razor blades. They can also use the service without a subscription to order blades.

Ordering blades from the Gillette On Demand service is designed to be incredibly simple. The service allows users to text the word “BLADES” to 252-337 to order a new batch of razor blades. The company says that it went this route to better appeal to male shoppers.

Members that sign up for the Gillette On Demand subscription service can fully customize their orders. This includes choosing which type of blades show up. They can also select when the order is placed every month.

Gillette On Demand users that don’t want to use text messages for ordering also have other options. There is a website for ordering new razor blades from the service. Customers can also send off an email to have their next order of blades sent out to them.

“Ordering blades has never been easier than we’re making it today,” Mark Jeffreys, Brand Director at Gillette, said in a statement. “This new service puts them in control without having to choose between convenience and flexibility, or between great quality and value.”

Members of the Gillette On Demand subscription service will also get every fourth order of razor blades for free. The company is also offering $3 off on the first purchase in an attempt to draw in new customers.