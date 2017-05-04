Go Long Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock for Free!

Investors continue to buy what Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is selling following a massive earnings beat. I like what I see in AMZN stock — including a substantial “Howwegotcha” candlestick in the mix — and I think it’s time to play. And we don’t even have to pay.

Let me explain.

If you buy what Amazon.com sells online, you’re not alone. The company is selling to more people globally, and maybe beyond, than ever before. As well, Amazon continues to top an optimistic Street’s forecasts for the retail and technology giant.

But have you thought about joining the Peter Lynch school of investing and actually own what you spend on? Well, maybe you should.

In truth, while Peter Lynch likely wouldn’t touch shares based on his buying principles, I’m happy to make the argument for AMZN stock based on a number of other criteria.

The Daily Chart



Click to Enlarge Exactly one month ago, I wrote about Amazon stock. Following a breakout from a very large cup-with-handle and smallish flat base-on-base pattern, shares were hitting fresh all-time-highs and forming a five-day rally pattern. My observation was bullish, but also cautious because AMZN appeared to be overbought in the near-term.

The 4/4 notation on the provided chart marks the prior analysis.

Amazon made a final hurrah, then proceeded to digest the condition for three weeks before breaking out in a much stronger technical position from the company’s earnings.

The post-earnings price action in AMZN stock is once again overbought on a daily time frame, if you respect Bollinger Bands and the stochastics indicator. However, what I’ve coined as a “Howwegotcha” candle pattern does lend itself to a potentially strong bullish resolution without shares necessarily pulling back first.

In this instance, this is a two-candle pattern that formed when a very bearish-looking candle was countered the next session with an equally strong bullish reaction. With three subsequent trading days of inside price action, a move above the highs should generate bullish momentum as investors chase Amazon stock higher and bears rush to cover.

What if the pattern doesn’t trigger, or even fails?

For now, given the obvious uptrend, as well as likely support from the large cup-with-handle base, you might also appreciate the idea of buying shares at a discount.

How to Trade AMZN Stock

Is there a way to put these two seemingly different buying styles — buying momentum, and buying Amazon at a discount — to work?

You can with options.

After reviewing the options board, I like a no- to little-cost spread package where we purchase an out-of-the-money “targeted” long call butterfly financed by an out-of-the-money credit put spread.

