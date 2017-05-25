Why the GoPro Inc (GPRO) Comeback Just Got Even MORE Difficult

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ) can’t seem to catch a break. It’s competitors are not making it easy to complete its turnaround after a miserable year. Yesterday, drone industry leader DJI announced the DJI Spark, a new $499 drone, along with the new DJI GO app for simplified drone video editing and sharing.

Meanwhile, Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN ) is coming after the high-end of the action camera market with the new VIRB 360 action camera — a rugged, waterproof camera that shoots 360-degree video in 4K and is compatible with GoPro mounts.

DJI Spark Seeks to Ground GPRO Karma Permanently

GoPro’s Karma drone was a critical release, an all-new product line designed to diversify the company and reduce its reliance on action cameras for revenue. The Karma stumbled, to put it mildly. There was a delayed launch, a competing drone from DJI that offered the same folding form factor and price, middling reviews, then a recall that pulled the drone from store shelves during the holiday shopping season. The Karma was re-launched earlier this year, but now DJI is back with another new drone that’s aimed at putting the nail in the Karma’s coffin for good.

China’s DJI has always focused on the high-end of the drone market. The Mavic — released at the same time as GoPro’s $799 Karma — was a deliberate move to prevent GPRO from making headway with a more affordable, user-friendly option.

With the new DJI Spark, announced yesterday and available now for pre-order for just $499, DJI is pushing even further downmarket.

Like the Mavic and Karma, it’s a folding drone, but even smaller and more portable. It comes in multiple colors, supports control by smartphone, controller or hand gestures, tops out at 31 mph and has a 1.2-mile range (when used with the optional radio controller).

Also announced with the DJI Spark is DJI GO, an app for iOS and Android that aims to eradicate one of GPRO’s remaining advantages: content creation and sharing. DJI GO combines simplified drone navigation with video editing (including templates, filters and music), and online sharing.

Garmin VIRB 360 Takes on GoPro Fusion

Despite the Karma, GPRO is still heavily dependent on action camera sales for revenue. However, with water resistant smartphones and a flood of inexpensive ruggedized cameras, that market has been softening.

