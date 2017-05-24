Graco Car Seat Recall: My Ride 65 Restraints Fail Crash Safety Tests

A Graco car seat recall has been announced due to its the product failing a safety test.

The Graco car seat recall is for various models of the My Ride 65 product. The recalls includes models 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334. The reason for the recall is that the mesh in the car seat may not properly hold a passenger in the event of an accident.

Due to the My Ride 65 products possibly not properly restraining children during an accident, it will be be fixed by Graco. The fix will have it meeting Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 213, “Child Restraint Systems.”

The Graco car seat recall will see the company providing a new harness for owners of the affected products. There will be no charge to customers for the new harness. Graco, a subsidiary of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL ), will start sending out the new harnesses on July 17, 2017. Customers that own My Ride 65 products included in the recall can call the company at 1-800-345-4109.

Models of the My Ride 65 that are included in the Graco car seat recall were made from May 20, 2014 through Aug. 1, 2014. The car seat maker will be getting in contact with both owners and dealers to inform them about the car seat recall.

Customers that own the products included in the Graco car seat recall call the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety at 1-888-327-4236 to learn more about the recall. They also have the option of visiting www.safercar.gov for more info.