Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) Stock Surges on Surprisingly Good Q1

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF ) stock was up on Friday following positive results for the first quarter of 2017.

Source: Shutterstock

During the first quarter of the year, Herbalife Ltd. reported earnings per share of $1.24. This is down from its earnings per share of $1.35 cents from the same time last year. However, it did come in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 89 cents for the quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. reported revenue of $1.10 billion in its first quarter of 2017. This is a drop from its revenue of $1.12 billion that was reported in the first quarter of 2016. Despite, the decline, HLF’s revenue for the first quarter of the year still beat out analysts’ estimate of $1.05 billion.

Operating income reported by Herbalife Ltd. in the first quarter of the year was $143.8 million. This is lower than its operating income of $168.3 million from the same period of the year prior.

Herbalife Ltd. reported net income of $85.2 million during its first quarter of 2017. The nutrition company reported net income of $95.8 million in its first quarter of the previous year.

Herbalife Ltd. announced its outlook for the second quarter of the year in its most recent earnings report. It is expecting earnings per share for the quarter to range from 85 cents to $1.05. Wall Street is expecting HLF’s earnings per share to be $1.08 in the second quarter of 2017.

Herbalife Ltd. also updated its outlook for the full year of 2017. It is now expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $4.05 to $4.45. The company’s previous guidance had earnings per share ranging from $3.65 to $4.05. Analysts are expecting earnings per share of $3.96 in 2017.