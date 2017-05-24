Here’s Why Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Is A Strong Buy Stock

In today’s investment world, it can be easy to get lost in the “next big thing.” Everyone wants to find the next startup that’s going to return 200% in two years.

That’s just human nature, and it totally makes sense. But smart investors know that sometimes the best buying opportunities come from the tried-and-true classics, and that’s exactly what we have right now with Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT ).

Founded in 1925, this construction equipment manufacturer has grown to become one of America’s most iconic brands. Investors know the company well thanks to its long history of delivering solid dividends, and now — after a strong first quarter — the stock has some fresh momentum.

In fact, Caterpillar’s most recent quarter was the first in 10 quarters that saw year-over-year improvement on the top and bottom lines.

What’s more, the company has set off on a cost-cutting mission that should continue to improve earnings, even as low-end user demand slumps.

Check out some of the keys to Caterpillar’s strength right now:

As we know, the Zacks Rank is inherently linked to earnings estimate revisions, so it’s logical to see a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) paired with strong revision activity.

Ever since the company raised its own guidance after its earnings report, analysts have been scrambling to adjust their estimates upwards.

Investors will also note that Caterpillar falls into the Top 25% of the Zacks Industry Rank. It’s our belief that your best stocks tend to come from the best industries, so this is a positive indicator. As you can see in our Industry Overview, the Manufacturing – Construction and Mining group has gained more than 10.5% year-to-date.

Of course, income-focused investors are sure to be pleased by the company’s 3% dividend yield. This certainly isn’t the biggest dividend you’ll see on the market, but it’s always nice to have income-producing stocks like this in your portfolio, especially when a company gets to a point where growth is more difficult.

