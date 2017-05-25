The 10 Highest-Paid CEOs for 2016

A new study has been released that details the highest-paid CEOs in the United States for 2016.
The study was a joint effort between the Associated Press and data research firm Equilar. The two have been working together since 2011 to perform studies of the highest-paid CEOs. The study includes a CEO’s salary and compensation to determine their total pay for the year.
Here is the list of the 10 highest-paid CEOs in the United States for 2016.
- Tom Rutledge — The Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CEO made $98 million in 2016.
- Les Moonves — The CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) CEO pulled in $68.6 million in 2016.
- Bob Iger — The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) CEO brought home a total of $41 million in the previous year..
- David Zaslav — The Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) CEO earned $37.2 million in 2016.
- Robert Kotick — The Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) CEO made $33.1 million in 2016.
- Brian Roberts — The Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CEO got a total pay of $33 million for last year.
- Jeff Bewkes — The Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) CEO saw his pay reach $32.6 million in 2016.
- Ginni Rometty — The International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) CEO earned a total of $32.3 million for the year prior..
- Leonard Schleifer — The Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) CEO saw salary and compensation reach $28.3 million in 2016.
- Steve Wynn — The Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CEO brought in $28.2 million in 2016.
The study between the Associated Press and Equilar also found that there was an average increase of 8.5% for CEOs in 2016. It also included 325 male CEOs and 21 female CEOs. Last year there were 324 male CEOs and 17 female CEOs in the study.
The study also found that the female CEOs were earning more than their male counterparts in 2016. Female CEOs earned a median pay of $13.1 million last year while male CEOs earned a median pay of $11.4 million.