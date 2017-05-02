Apple (AAPL) dips after Q2 sales, Q3 guidance miss >>> READ MORE
Highest Paid Internships 2017: 25 Well-Paying Gigs

Tech companies dominate the list

  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
   

What are the highest paid internships in 2017?

We’re all hunting for the best possible job from the get-go, whether it be right out of high school, college or grad school. There are many available positions that hundreds, sometimes thousands of people compete with in the hopes of getting their foot in the door as soon as they can.

Glassdoor has compiled a list of the 25 best-paying internships for beginners, and the selection revealed some trends, including the fact that it pays well to work for a tech company (up to $8,000 a month to be an intern for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Here they are:

  1. Facebook Median Monthly Pay: $8,000 a month
  2. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Median Monthly Pay: $7,200 a month
  3. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Median Monthly Pay: $6,507 a month
  4. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Median Monthly Pay: $6,450 a month
  5. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Median Monthly Pay: $6,400 a month
  6. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Median Monthly Pay: $6,400 a month
  7. Bloomberg L.P. Median Monthly Pay: $6,400 a month
  8. Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Median Monthly Pay: $6,400 a month
  9. Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) Median Monthly Pay: $6,080 a month
  10. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Median Monthly Pay: $6,080 a month
  11. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG,NASDAQ:GOOGL) Median Monthly Pay: $6,000 a month
  12. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Median Monthly Pay: $5,770 a month
  13. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Median Monthly Pay: $5,440 a month
  14. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Median Monthly Pay: $5,440 a month
  15. Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) Median Monthly Pay: $5,440 a month
  16. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Median Monthly Pay: $5,400 a month
  17. Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) Median Monthly Pay: $5,120 a month
  18. Mathworks Inc Median Monthly Pay: $5,120 a month
  19. QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Median Monthly Pay: $5,040 a month
  20. Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Median Monthly Pay: $5,000 a month
  21. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Median Monthly Pay: $5,000 a month
  22. Accenture Plc (Germany) (NYSE:ACN) Median Monthly Pay: $4,960 a month
  23. Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Median Monthly Pay: $4,640 a month
  24. American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Median Monthly Pay: $4,616 a month
  25. Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Median Monthly Pay: $4,570 a month

