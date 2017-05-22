Hot Dog Recall: Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) Branded Franks May Contain Metal Shards

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATH ) licensee John Morrell and Co. has issued a recall on more than 200,000 pounds of hot dogs just days before the start of the summer eating season. NATH stock is down 1.5% this morning.

Morrell, a unit of Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NYSE: SFD ) is taking the action after getting complaints of metal found in packages of Nathan’s and Curtis hot dogs. The manufacturer said it had gotten three complaints and notified the federal government on Friday. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions from the products covered in the hot dog recall.

During peak hot dog season, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, Americans typically consume 7 billion hot dogs, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council. That’s 818 hot dogs consumed every second during that period.

The recall applies to 14-oz sealed film packs labeled “Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks” with a use-by date of Aug. 19, 2017, and to 16-oz sealed film packs labeled “Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks” with a use-by date of June 15, 2017.

The packages have “Est. 296” on the sides and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Last year, over 500 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold, according to the company. Hot dog producers estimate that an average of 38 percent or $614 million of the total number of hot dogs are sold during this time, according to the hot dog trade group. Some 10% of annual retail hot dog sales occur during July, which is designated as National Hot Dog Month.

July is also when the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest is held. Each year, competitive eaters gather on the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues in Coney Island, Brooklyn, NY, to compete, as they have since 1916, according to Nathan’s Famous.ervice of the problem Friday.