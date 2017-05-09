How Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Can Generate 900% Returns

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is sporting a pleasant narrative these days. But if it’s profits you desire, stay away from an outright buy of BAC stock. Instead, let me show you a much better bullish trade that offers an attractive rate of return.

Over the past few weeks, things have grown decidedly bullish for Bank of America. Most recently, the Oracle of Omaha gave a gentle, but definitely bullish, stamp of approval during Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s (NYSE: BRK.B ) annual shareholder meeting.

Specifically, he said that if the warrant on his preferred shares expired today, “we would keep the stock.”

There’s also the guy in the Oval Office to possibly thank for BofA’s better fortunes of late. The conversation of deregulation for the banking industry has begun to build once more — and with it, promises of easier profits (and ultimately BAC stock holder wealth) has grown.

Click to Enlarge A look at the charts shows that the shift toward a bullish narrative hasn’t gone unnoticed by traders.

When I last wrote about Bank of America just over one month ago — depicted by the yellow oval highlight on the chart — I was bearish. At the time, technical evidence seemed to support a larger correction in the works.

The detailed “caution flag” worked its way into an additional decline of 5% in BAC stock, but from there, a bullish change of character emerged. A test of the prior pivot low from March found support, and a 14% corrective double-bottom pattern was established.

Currently, Bank of America is looking more bullish than not after taking out potential resistance from the 50-day simple moving average. However, stochastics are overbought, and April’s pivot high of $24.35 combined with the 62% Fibonacci retracement level are still acting as resistance.

It’s a tough spot to buy BofA with any technical conviction.

How to Make 900% Returns on BAC Stock

One lower-risk play that looks well-suited for a bullish (but contained) play in Bank of America is a combo spread package. This also will give us the possibility to buy shares at a discount.

