How Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) Stock Stands Out

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE: RGR ).

This is because this security in the Leisure and Recreation Products space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Leisure and Recreation Products space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, Sturm Ruger & Company is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

In fact, over the past month, current quarter estimates have risen from $1.03 per share to $1.12 per share, while current year estimates have risen from $3.98 per share to $4.37 per share. This has helped RGR stock to earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Sturm Ruger & Company. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.

