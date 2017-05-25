How to Clobber the Market and Pocket a Safe 7.4% Yield

Index investing is popular among investors for one reason: most people don’t want to put the time and effort into finding investments selling at deep discounts.

The most popular way to get into index investing is through exchange-traded funds, which have replaced mutual funds as the hot investment vehicle of the day.

There’s just one problem: even the highest-yielding ETFs are only paying 4% dividends. This doesn’t mean you can’t get bigger yields from index investing, however; it just means you have to look further afield.

Today I’m going to show you a way to jump into index investing and get a 7.4% income stream at the same time.

The key lies in the indexes themselves. To differentiate their funds, ETF issuers have created new indexes that they believe will beat the market as a whole.

The popularity of this investment approach means that there are now more indexes than actual stocks!

The number of indexes has risen more than fivefold since 2012, while the number of actual stocks has fallen from 7,487 in 1995 to just over 4,300 today.

So do these new indexes actually outperform the S&P 500? Sometimes.

But to really win here, you have to do what our passive ETF buyers won’t: identify the index that is overbought and sell it, then find the oversold index and buy that. This often means rotating in and out of asset classes as a contrarian to take advantage of market panics and sell out of unsustainable short-term euphoria.

Closed-end funds offer us a particularly potent way to take advantage of radical disconnects between different indexes’ performances and, considering CEFs are absolutely crushing the S&P 500 this year, it seems that the market is waking up to this opportunity.

One can rotate in and out of CEFs to capitalize on their wide price swings—the only problem is there aren’t any indexes that help investors identify which CEFs to buy and when.

Next Page