How to Trade Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock After Q2 Earnings

Nearly a quarter of the Nasdaq-100 reported earnings last week, and we’re about to get some more this week when both Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) announce their latest quarterly results. Combined, FB and AAPL stock make up another 17% of the index’s weight.

For its part, Apple shares — the single largest holding of the Nasdaq-100 — are up 24% year-to-date, and any meaningful move following its Tuesday, May 2, afternoon earnings report likely will offer an attractive trade setup.

The Nasdaq-100, which frequently is represented by the PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ: QQQ ), rallied about 2.5% last week on the back of earnings from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and other big tech names, further stretching its year-to-date rally. Through this lens, Apple and Facebook’s earnings reports this week could either further confirm the seemingly relentless run, or lead to a pause in the trend.

When I last mused about Apple stock, on March 9, I said that while shares looked stretched through a multimonth/multiquarter lens, “If AAPL can close above $140, a next squeeze higher into $143-$144 looks plausible.” Shares reached this price target a couple of weeks later, and have been trading within a 5-point range ever since.

As I always say, to understand what an index is doing or where it may trend in the near- to intermediate-term, one must understand what its largest constituents are doing. So, let’s gain some perspective in Apple.

AAPL Stock Charts

On the multiyear weekly chart, we see that Apple began its latest rally in November 2016 following the U.S. presidential election. By February 2017, this led to a break past its previous all-time highs set in 2015.



Such multiyear breakouts more often than not ultimately see a retest of previous resistance (i.e., the $130 area) before continuing higher. Although AAPL stock has been in consolidation mode for the past month and a half, it has yet to offer any price weakness, much less any retest of said technical resistance.

