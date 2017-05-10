How to Trade Yelp Inc (YELP) Stock After Its 1-Star Report

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) is getting some troubling reviews from investors today. However, whenever you see a dip like Wednesday’s plunge in YELP stock, it’s worth taking a minute to ask whether shares are worth a second look.

Let’s examine the situation around Yelp, and see if we can’t way to play this fallen star.

If you’re an active trader, it’s highly unlikely that YELP stock and its dizzying bearish gap failed to get your attention this morning. Shares of Yelp are currently off by about 20% and among Wall Street’s “trending” lists.

You also might be aware that Yelp’s technical implosion followed a narrower-than-expected loss, but a much more troubling downward revision of its full-year sales outlook.

The undesirable forecast is due to weaker advertising revenue trends. In a nutshell, consumers are collectively shifting away from the YELP platform of reviewing products, services and the like, and increasingly toward social media like Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google for the same fulfillment.

There’s more to it, as bullish and bearish analysts go about the business of defending, reiterating or altogether retracting ratings and price targets. But my outlook is that Yelp stock — despite its already large decline — is still a short.

Yelp Stock Chart



Click to Enlarge There’s always a line somewhere — figuratively and literally — when it comes to price charts. And Yelp is no exception.

Yelp’s bearish price gap broke a couple significant lines, and as a result, shares are near-term oversold. More importantly, though, bulls attempting to buy a bounce (or less likely technical bottom) are still going to have a hard time.

Yelp had seen bearish pattern, moving average and trendline signals and confirmations pile up for months. And respecting that price action clearly trumps playing with knives as the latest test of fresh Fibonacci support comes into play.

How to Trade YELP Stock

The bears are in obvious control of Yelp. Shares might jiggle higher or pause to diffuse an oversold earnings reaction, but there’s nothing that says oversold conditions can’t beget oversold conditions.

Next Page