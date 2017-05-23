Why HP Inc (HPQ) Stock Is Still Boring But Good

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ ), the mass production unit of the old Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE ), is up almost 18% since it last reported earnings in February. Those numbers, $611 million in net income, 36 cents per share, on revenue of $12.684 billion, fully covered 13-cent-per-share dividend for HPQ stock, which yielded 2.79% at the company’s opening price on May 22.

The top-line growth was significant, almost $1 billion more in sales than the same quarter a year ago. But a year ago, the same quarter also generated $629 million in net income for HP.

This may be why the price-to-earnings ratio for HPQ stock remains a modest 12.5, in a market where the average stock trades at 18.

For the quarter being reported Wednesday, analysts are expecting earnings of 39 cents per share, hoping for a penny more and looking at $11.93 billion in sales.

The story is that HP is slowly consolidating the printer market, where it holds one-third of the market, and that it now leads in PC sales.

HPQ Stock and the 3D Hope

If there is hope for real growth at HP, it will be found in 3D printing, or additive manufacturing.

When the company announced it would make 3D printers, in late 2014, the main players in that market, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD ) and Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS ), were worth two and three times more than they are today, respectively.

The collapse of that market occurred while HPQ was readying its Multi-Jet Fusion for the market, so that now, as it unveils its global reseller program as well as a network of service bureaus and product design houses, the product category is largely ignored.

Expectations are modest, but not at HP. The company insists it is about to severely disrupt a $12 trillion manufacturing market by delivering lower-cost feedstock of materials beyond plastic. The goal is to create end-user parts at production-level scale and the company says it is in the market for the long haul.

The key point is that this is no longer a hobbyist market, but a professional market, for manufacturers who can pay $100,000 to $300,000 for a production level machine. Gone are the days of dripping globs of plastic onto single-foot “build planes.” The company can now make products from multiple materials, in multiple colors, with an open materials platform that traditional manufacturing suppliers will fill.

