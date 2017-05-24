HP Inc (HPQ) Stock Prints 4% Gains After an Impressive Quarter

It’s already been a pretty solid year for HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ ), with the shares up about 28%, and the good times look set to continue. On the heels of the company’s latest earnings report, HPQ stock wafted up just shy 4%. Yet this is off from the initial trades, when the shares were up more than 8%.

Those gains are for good reason, as the company continues to show that the PC market is far from dead. In fiscal Q2, the company reported a 6.6% increase in revenues to $12.4 billion and earnings per share of 40 cents.

Wall Street was looking for revenues for $11.895 billion and earnings of 39 cents on HPQ stock, both of which HPQ handily surpassed.

And there’s more — guidance. For the full year, the company is forecasting earnings on HPQ stock at $1.59 to $1.66, up from the prior estimate of $1.55 to $1.65. As for the current quarter, the guidance is in line with the consensus estimate of 40 cents to 43 cents a share.

Here are some other highlights from the HP earnings report:

Cash from operating activities came to $500 million, as the company made progress with accounts receivables and inventory management.

HP has $6.2 billion in the bank.

HP spent roughly $200 million to repurchase 13.3 million shares.

The revenues from the personal systems division saw revenues climb 10% on a year-over-year basis and the operating margin was 3.2%.

On the press release, CEO and President Dion Weisler did not hold back, boasting:

“This was a breakthrough quarter for HP, and marks the first time both Personal Systems and Print have grown in the same quarter since 2010. We’re delivering solid performance across our portfolio, in all regions, and on key financial metrics. Our team is taking profitable share, out-executing our competitors and delivering some of the best innovation in HP’s history. It’s clear our reinvention is paying off.”

Great, huh? I thought so. HP Inc. actually seems like the HP of old.

