Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) Hiring 10,000 U.S. Workers

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY ) has announced that it is planning to hire 10,000 employees.

Source: Shutterstock

Infosys Ltd ADR’s plans to hire 10,000 employees will take place over over the next two years. The consulting and technology support company is planning to open four new Technology and Innovation Hubs in the United States and have new employees work at them.

Infosys Ltd ADR says that these four Technology and Innovation Hubs will focus on cutting-edge technologies. They are “artificial intelligence, machine learning, user experience, emerging digital technologies, cloud, and big data”.

“New advances in technology – artificial intelligence, in particular – are radically transforming our world, and it is within our reach to learn these new technologies and to be the innovators and entrepreneurs who bring solutions based on these technologies to our clients in all industries,” Dr. Vishal Sikka, CEO of Infosys Ltd ADR, said in a statement.

Infosys Ltd ADR notes that it will be hiring industry professionals and recent college graduates to work in the new Technology and Innovation Hubs. It will also provide training courses for these employees to prepare them for the jobs.

The first of Infosys Ltd ADR’s Technology and Innovation Hubs will open in Indiana in August 2017. The company expects that this location will help create 2,000 jobs in the state by 2021 and will help boost its economy.

The new Technology and Innovation Hubs will also serve Infosys Ltd ADR’s clients. The company says that employees at these locations will be able to assist clients in industries including “financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, energy” and others.

INFY stock was up slightly as of Tuesday morning.