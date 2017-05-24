Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Spikes on HIV Vaccine Trial Results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO ) jumped more than 30% this morning in pre-market trading after the biopharma developer said its HIV vaccine showed some of the highest overall rates of immune response ever demonstrated in a human study for such treatments.

Trading is nearly four times the daily average as markets open. INO stock had lost 36% in the last 12 months through the close of trading yesterday.

These preliminary results are from a study supported by the HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in collaboration with Inovio, the company said in a press release this morning.

According to the release, among the evaluated participants that received PENNVAX-GP and IL-12 via IM vaccination, “100% demonstrated a cellular response and 90% demonstrated an env-specific antibody response.”

“These results are among the highest ever responses we’ve seen with an HIV vaccine, and they are remarkably consistent with our recent data reported from our Ebola, Zika and MERS clinical trials in terms of demonstrating nearly 100% vaccine response rates with very favorable safety profile,” Dr. J. Joseph Kim, president and CEO, said in the statement.

The vaccine candidate, PENNVAX-GP, consists of a combination of four HIV antigens designed to cover multiple global HIV strains and generate both an antibody (humoral) immune response as well as a T cell (cellular) immune response to both potentially prevent and treat HIV, the Plymouth Meeting, PA-based company said.

As is the case with many biopharma developers, Inovio doesn’t have any commercial products for sale. It previously developed veterinary vaccines which it sold to other companies for commercial development and sales.