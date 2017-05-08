Is Snap Inc (SNAP) Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? Nope.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) will mostly likely go down as 2017’s most-highly anticipated IPO, but perhaps one of its most disappointing, too. After pricing at $17 per share, shares opened at $24 — a 40% gain from its offering pricing — to get things started. Two months later, though, we find SNAP stock trading lower, currently around $22.

So is it finally time to buy Snapchat parent, Snap? I don’t think so.

The reasoning goes beyond the stock’s ~8% decline from its Day 1 open and its high valuation. A big part of it is from competition and potential lack of focus.

Snap’s venture into Spectacles — the flawlessly executed introduction of $130 “smart” sunglasses — was excellent. Management did a fantastic job. But a few months later, there were reports that SNAP could be working on a drone. While it would be great to see it pull off another Spectacles repeat, I’m cautious of a software company getting into hardware.

Investors typically cheer when a hardware company — traditionally commoditized products with low profit margins — gets into the higher margin software business. That’s why Snap making the opposite move seems unattractive. They could pull it off, but I’m skeptical. We only need to look as far as GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO ) to see why this business model seems unattractive.

Competition and Valuation

Even worse than reports — in which accuracy can be quite suspect — is the competition. When it wants in, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) has found little resistance in new businesses. It has blatantly copied some of Snapchat’s top features to win over users on its Instagram platform. Unfortunately for Snap, this strategy is working wonderfully for FB.

Facebook’s got size and scope, with 1.2 billion monthly active users (MAUs) on Messenger, 1.3 billion daily active users and 1.8 billion MAUs on its Facebook platform and 700 million MAUs on Instagram. With that kind of reach, FB can easily overpower smaller competition like Snap and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ).

In this regard, SNAP Stock isn’t exactly a slam dunk when it comes to an investment. Unfortunately, the same can be said for its valuation. Revenue growth for 2018 is expected to grow a whopping 98% from 2017’s $1.03 billion. That’s impressive. But analysts still expect Snapchat to lose 51 cents per share this year and 30 cents per share in 2018.

Unprofitable alone doesn’t mean unworthy for Snap as an investment. Plenty of other stocks don’t turn a profit and still go higher.

