It’s Time To Buy One Of The World’s Greatest Businesses: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

From humble beginnings as an online book retailer, few companies have had more of an effect on the retail sector — indeed, the daily lives of all of us — than Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Today, Amazon’s a $438 billion behemoth, selling just about any product imaginable.

That’s the cover story. But Amazon is much more than an online retailer.

We’re talking about a company with the analytical capabilities to know what its customers likely want even before they begin searching its website. We’re talking about warehouses strategically placed across the country, carefully stocked with inventory based on its vast databases — with workers increasingly replaced by more efficient robots — to ensure rapid fulfilment. (Soon, drones may replace delivery drivers.)

Its innovations in logistics alone are enough to fill a doctoral thesis.

And that’s just half the story. Amazon is also a game-changer in the media business… The advertising business… The cloud business…

The list goes on and on.

It’s for this reason I calls Amazon one of the “World’s Greatest Businesses.”

There’s just one problem. For years, Amazon has defied traditional investing logic.

Think about it… It’s one of the few “internet” companies that survived the dot-com crash relatively unscathed. Old-school, value-minded investors note that the company has basically never traded for what’s normally considered a “cheap” valuation on a price-to-earnings standpoint. For instance the stock sports a P/E of 185. If you come from Benjamin Graham’s school of value investing, this is enough to make you blush — if not outright sick to your stomach.

But those who focus solely on Amazon’s valuation — particularly the denominator (i.e. earnings) — are completely missing the point.

Amazon’s leadership isn’t out to produce earnings for shareholders each quarter. It’s hell-bent on taking over the world. To do that, it’s taking the gobs of cash it produces and plowing it right back into growing the business.

And so far, it’s working.

Forget About P/E Ratios When it Comes to Amazon

Now, I’m not asking you to become an Amazon fanboy in this essay. But what I am asking you to consider is changing your mindset about investing. Earnings, it turns out, aren’t always everything. They can be manipulated. Don’t believe me? Remember: Enron was earnings-positive for years leading up to its collapse. What it didn’t produce, however, was cash flow.

I’ve been preaching the merits of cash flow in Maximum Profit for years. One of our system’s two critical indicators are based on cash flow. The other is based on momentum — that is, knowing when it’s the right time to buy and sell.

Because of this, the Maximum Profit system is perfectly designed to answer the $64,000 question for a stock like Amazon: When is it a good time to buy?

Recently, the system gave us a simple answer: Right now.

