Ryan Seacrest Revealed to Be Kelly Ripa’s New Co-Host on ‘Live’

Ryan Seacrest has been unveiled as Kelly Ripa’s new co-host on Live.

The famous TV presenter has been announced as the new partner of the popular Ripa as the two attempt to take hold of the top spot when it comes to morning show ratings.

“Today, the next chapter of the ‘Live’ story is about to be written,” Ripa said. She thanked all the former co-hosts, including the temporary ones, noting that they will all be part of the Live family forever.

The addition of Seacrest was unveiled on air as Ripa said that she will no longer leave her audience in mystery, followed by the presence of Seacrest, which garnered applause.

The show will air at 9 a.m. in most markets, which will be a difficult time zone for anyone as the upcoming show Today — which belongs to NBC — is on its way. It will debut in the fall with Megyn Kelly.

Seacrest first made it big with American Idol, and since then he’s been added to a number of shows, including several on-air and off-air roles such as a slate of red carpet specials for NBCUniversal’s E! network.

He also has a nationally syndicated radio show for iHeartMedia. He is also the host of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on New Year’s Eve.