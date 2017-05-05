ZO2 Shoe: Lonzo Ball Debuts Signature $495 Sneaker

Famous UCLA basketball player Lonzo Ball now has an official sneaker.

The signature pair of basketball shoes were designed by Big Baller Brand, which is looking to cash in on the potential that the college baller offers. He has been highly touted by his father LaVar Ball, who has made some ludicrous claims regarding his son.

“Steph Curry’s gonna shoot them out (of) the game. He ain’t rebounding and passing that ball. … Soon as they double him up, he’s going to lose that ball — he’s too little,” he said.

“Now you put Lonzo on (the Warriors) with all those athletics, runnin’ and gunnin’ — guess what?” Ball said, implying that his son has more to offer then MVP Curry, who has reached two NBA Finals with Golden State, winning one.

The actual pair of shoes will set you back $495, which seems completely out of reach for most of us. Sandals with Lonzo Ball’s logo on top are a more modest $220.

The shoes have “microfiber python texture” in matte black and a “Delorean finish,” referring to the time-traveling car from Back to the Future.

“We said from the beginning, we aren’t looking for an endorsement deal,” LaVar Ball said last week. “We’re looking for co-branding, a true partner. But they’re not ready for that because they’re not used to that model. But hey, the taxi industry wasn’t ready for Uber either.”