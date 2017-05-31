Yoga-inspired athletic wear company Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU ) has been down in the dumps since the start of this year. LULU stock is down more than 25%, largely due to the firm’s disappointing fourth-quarter results. Now, with LULU stock set to unveil its first-quarter progress this week and the stock trading near 52-week lows, investors may be wondering whether or not LULU is a buy ahead of earnings.

Lululemon is expected to report earnings of 28 cents per share on revenue of $513.8 million, 11 cents less than management originally predicted back when the firm issued its first-quarter guidance three months ago.

If the predictions are correct, that would mean the firm’s EPS dropped almost 7% from a year ago.

The Good News for Lululemon

There are some factors working in LULU stock’s favor. For one, the company is part of one of the only retail sectors that has a pretty positive outlook. Not only is the athletic wear market expected to remain popular among consumers in the years to come, but Lululemon’s reputation as a luxury brand has allowed it to avoid some of the problems that other brick-and-mortar firms have struggled with as consumers move toward online shopping.

Lululemon boasts a 17.2% profit margin. Compare that to peers like Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ), which reported a negative profit margin, or Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) whose margins were 13.5%, and you can see that some of the flak the company is catching may not be entirely deserved.

The Bad for LULU Stock

However, one of the big challenges for Lululemon is its status as a luxury brand. Lululemon athletic wear is expensive, and consumers need to see enough value in the clothing to pay a premium for it. Part of managing that image is keeping sale and promotional items to a minimum.

LULU stock hasn’t quite been able to do that, though. In order to keep up with competitors, Lululemon appears to be becoming more willing to discount its inventory to boost sales. In the past, Lululemon would discount somewhere between 9% and 12% of its online inventory. However, in recent months that figure has been closer to 20% — a sign that LULU is shifting its strategy.

