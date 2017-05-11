Macy’s Inc (M) Stock Is Cratering, But That Doesn’t Make It A Buy Yet

Just when it looked like a bottom was forming in Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) stock, the bottom fell out … again.

After holding around the $29-level for more than a month, M stock is trading down around 14% on Thursday to under $25 after the company reported a terrifically bad quarter. Macy’s earnings disappointed on just about every metric, and the misses were wide.

Macy’s stock now trades at a 52-week low. The headwinds are huge and growing, but the contrarian buy thesis is also getting more attractive.

Here’s my breakdown of M stock.

The Bad About Macy’s Stock

Macy’s troubles all start on the topline. Consumers continue to shop less and less at Macy’s stores, and continue to migrate more towards alternative e-commerce channels like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). This isn’t new news for investors, but its surprising to see the trend accelerate given how much sales have already fallen at M.

Comparable same-store sales for Macy’s fell 4.6% in the quarter. That is as bad a comp number Macy’s has reported since, well, last Q1 when comps fell 5.6%. That means on a two-year stack basis, comparable same-store sales are down 10.2%. Last quarter, comps were down just 6.4% on a two-year stack basis. The quarter before that they were down 6.3%, and in the previous quarter they were down just 3.5%.

Macy’s sales headwinds are only getting bigger, and that makes calling a bottom pretty difficult. Management, though, seems to think a bottom is near. The guide calls for comps to be down about 2.5% this year versus a 2.9% decline last year. That would imply pretty big expectations for the next three quarters, but given how much sales have fallen already, it’s not unlikely that comp declines do moderate later this year and into next year.

Nonetheless, sales will likely be down somewhere around 4% this year, and will continue to fall in the low single-digit range over the next 3 to 5 years. M’s top line outlook isn’t rosy.

That is especially troubling considering Macy’s has about $6.7 billion in debt on the balance sheet (that is only slightly lower than the company’s current market-cap). Around $1.2 billion in cash is good, but against $6.7 billion of debt, M has a net debt situation of about $5.5 billion. With sales in free-fall and gross margins compressing, that debt-load could be problematic.

The Good About Macy’s Stock

There are also some positives to note about M stock in this transition period.

The company is getting lean and costs are coming out of the system. Despite sales falling 7.5%, Macy’s benefited from 10 basis points of SG&A leverage. That means that despite sales continuing to fall, the company is still reporting solidly positive earnings. That will continue into the foreseeable future for Macy’s and lessens concerns about the company’s debt-load.

