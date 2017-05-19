Make Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Your Portfolio’s ATM

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) had a bull’s-eye on its back Wednesday as the market started to price in the slim (but existent) chances of a President Donald Trump impeachment … or at least a rocky road to getting policies passed in a timely matter. But the negativity in BAC stock is overdone, and in fact, a long strategy should serve us well.

Like Bank of America, other financial stocks have taken a turn moving lower since the beginning of March. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) have both seen declines, although the market was just recently setting all-time highs.

Vince Martin just recently pointed out that BAC stock may be, as he calls it, a “set it and forget it” holding. He says that although the current political environment may not be a stable environment for financial stocks, he believes BofA — due to its size, diversification and less exposure to legal changes than other institutions — makes it a stable choice in the sector.

That wasn’t much help Wednesday, of course.

The market was ruthless overall, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding 1.78%.Will the market make a full recovery and test all-time highs soon again, or will stocks throw in the towel and give what many have been asking for — a pullback? That remains to be seen, but something has changed for the time being, and that’s implied volatility.

Keeping this as simple as I can, implied volatility is how options are priced. The higher the implied volatility, the more expensive options are. Generally, when the market or stocks fall like on Wednesday, implied volatility rises making option prices more expensive. One stock that I noticed a pretty substantial increase in was Bank of America. Earlier in the week, the 30-day implied volatility of BofA’s options was in the 18.5% range. At the time of this writing, it has spiked up to the 26.5% range.

So what does this mean for BAC stock?

If you’re an options trader, it means you can sell the higher premium here. One potential option is selling a vertical credit spread, expecting the stock to not move through a certain area.

How to Trade BAC Stock Here

Taking a look at the chart just below, you can see that since Bank of America closed above the $22 level back on Dec. 6, 2016, shares have not closed below that level.



Click to Enlarge

Although the stock has drifted down and close, the area has acted as support and moved the stock higher again.

Next Page