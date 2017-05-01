MCD Fry Fork: Is McDonald’s New ‘Frork’ Utensil Real?

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is launching the new ‘Frork,’ which is a utensil that combines the fork and French fry.

Companies are always seeking for new ways to reinvent the wheel, so to speak, as they are constantly looking to differentiate themselves from other restaurants. McDonald’s is making such a move in the fast food business by adding a new utensil that is useful and yummy.

The Frork is literally a combination of a fork and a French fry, as it comes equipped with a utensil that is essentially a fork without the top. Instead of having four steel sticks on the top, it has an opening where you can place French fries.

It’s a very useful way of eating fast food as we get our hands quite dirty trying to dip our fries on our ketchup. The Frork allows us to keep it classy with how we eat, while also dipping into our food in an easy and convenient manner.

“Will the Frork change your life? Probably not.” pitchman Anthony Sullivan said in a video. “Will the Frork improve your Signature Crafted Recipes eating experience? I mean, sure … maybe.”

The utensils also help to scoop up every bit of your burger or chicken sandwich.

MCD stock is up 0.9% Monday.