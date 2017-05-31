McDonald’s Delivery is Expanding to Even More Stores

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is planning to expand its McDonald’s delivery option to even more locations.

Source: Shutterstock

McDonald’s delivery is currently available in 2,000 of the fast-food chain’s stores. The deliveries are made with the help of Uber’s UberEats and are set to reach additional locations next month.

The McDonald’s delivery expansion will have the company adding an additional 1,500 locations by June for a total of 3,500 stores that offer the service. MCD CEO Steve Easterbrook says that the service has been especially popular with its younger customers.

Easterbrook notes that the McDonald’s delivery option is popular later in the day. This is when 60% of delivery orders were made. They showed up to customers in an average of 30 minutes. The information was revealed by Easterbrook during an investor conference that took place on Wednesday, reports MSN Money.

McDonald’s delivery in the United States was first tested near the start of 2017. The test included areas in Florida and an additional $4.99 fee was added for delivery. The company announced earlier this month that it was planning to add 1,000 locations to its delivery effort. It is able to deliver food while it is still warm due to 75% of the population in the United States living within three miles of an MCD store.

McDonald’s has also been working on its mobile order and pay efforts. Recent reports claim that the company plans to bring the service to all of its stores in the United States by the end of the year. This would make it the first fast food company in the country to do so.