Met Gala 2017: Theme, Dates and Highlights

The Met Gala 2017 theme has been announced.

This year’s edition of the black-tie event — which takes place in New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art — will consist of the work of Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo.

The Costume Institute makes the decision of who to honor, which sets the tone of the Met Gala. The fashion of the evening will have to match the thematic concerns of the Institute.

Kawakubo’s architectural designs were bold, and he was the first living designer to be honored by the Costume Institute since Yves Saint Laurent in 1983.

The exhibition will take place from May 4 to September 4, featuring more than 100 of Kawakubo’s Comme des Garçons womenswear design, going back to her first Paris runway show in 1981.

The Met Gala will feature the world’s biggest celebrities, and it is famous for a number of events including President Donald Trump’s 2004 marriage proposal of Melania Trump.

Anna Wintour will be the main name running the event — she has been Met Gala chair since 1995 — but it will also feature some of the biggest names in entertainment and fashion.

This year’s co-hosts include the likes of Katy Parry, Pharrell Williams, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, while Kawakubo has also been granted the role of being the honorary chair of the event.