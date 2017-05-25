Ride the Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock Bucking Bull

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has proved less a tiger and more of a bucking bull the last several weeks. But for investors willing to hold on for a ride, MU stock is looking good — and an options spread, the gear of choice for safer passage. Let me explain.

MU stock has been called a tiger that needs to be ridden by CNBC’s Mad Money host James Cramer. His point at the time was that Micron was just entering a new cyclical bull market.

But that’s not to suggest MU stock can’t strike back at times at investors due to known volatility in MU stock’s end markets, as well as on the price chart.

Personally, I liked Cramer’s overall bullish narrative for Micron, though in hindsight I’d call MU stock more of a bucking bull than a tiger. But more on that in moment.

The fact is the company’s late March Q2 earnings confessional has reaffirmed a boom cycle for Micron is here. And he’s not alone in thinking that either. Following its sizzling Q2 results and above-views outlook, Wall Street is definitely on board too with MU stock going higher.

Analyst support is showing a median gain of 29% to $38 a share over the next 12 months based on 27 estimates. At the same time, range views are also definitely skewed for upside with a low target of $30 and high of $60! And actual ratings on Micron are also unequivocally bullish with 25 buys, two outperforms and five holds.

So, what’s not to like, right? Not much in our opinion, and even less right now. However, given the ride of late, I can’t say MU stock is about to change its stripes either.

Micron Daily Chart

If timing is everything, then my last bullish write-up could not have been more off-the-mark. An article at InvestorPlace published on April 10 and denoted by the yellow oval on the MU stock chart definitely brings that point home.

The incorrect observation was MU was setting itself up as a smallish, high-level double-bottom on the heels of a constructive-looking earnings reaction. What actually transpired is that a much larger and possibly more durable base has developed.

