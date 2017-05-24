Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Takes on Apple With New Surface Pro

Yesterday, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) took the wraps off the new Surface Pro, the latest incarnation of its professional tablet that converts to a laptop. The new Surface Pro — it’s not called the Surface Pro 5 — gets the latest CPUs from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ), a huge boost in battery life, new Type Covers, an improved Surface Pen and a $799 starting price.

After the recent Surface Laptop reveal, it’s clear that MSFT has Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) in its sights. The battle for consumers and prosumers starts on June 15 when both the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop launch, worldwide.

MSFT Announces New Surface Pro

Microsoft’s Surface business was in the news in a bad way after the company’s last quarterly earnings report in April. Surface revenue for that quarter had dropped 26% to its lowest level in over a year. The Surface Pro 4 was a 2015 vintage device (as was the student-aimed Surface 3) and the Surface Studio — while an exciting and widely admired all-in-one PC — was an expensive niche product. The Surface Book was too expensive for mass market adoption.

Questions were beginning to be asked about MSFT’s commitment to PC hardware. Adding fuel to that fire, Microsoft’s Surface chief went on record with Business Insider several weeks ago to say “there’s no such thing as a Surface Pro 5.”

Turns out he was being literal.

Yesterday, Microsoft took the wraps off of what would have been the Surface Pro 5, but is now simply called Surface Pro.

Surface Pro Key Specs

12.3-inch PixelSense display

7th generation Intel Core “Kaby Lake” m3, Core i5 or Core i7 CPU

4GB, 8GB, 16GB RAM

SSD option ranging from 128GB to 1TB

Battery rated at 13.5-hours video playback

1.69lbs Core m3, 1.73lbs for Core i5, Core i7

Optional LTE

Optional Surface Type Cover, Surface Pen, Surface Mouse

Starts at $799 ($719 for students)

Fighting Back Against the iPad Pro

Microsoft clearly took the time to make sure its new Surface Pro addresses key areas where Apple’s iPad Pro has had the advantage. Although the new Surface Pro looks nearly identical other than slightly rounded edges, the company told The Verge that it contains around “800 new custom parts.”

