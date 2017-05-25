Why Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock Will Benefit From WannaCry Attack

One wouldn’t think that Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) stock would be a beneficiary of the recent WannaCry ransomware attack. After all it was a Microsoft vulnerability that allowed hackers to execute the nefarious plot. MSFT stock might not be expected to fall on the news, given its size.

Source: Shutterstock

Indeed, Microsoft stock actually traded modestly positive on the Monday after the attack. But a worldwide, well-covered hack hardly seems like a benefit for MSFT.

Rather, one would think the gains would go to more traditional cybersecurity stocks. That was the case — albeit very briefly.

The PureFunds ISE Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA: HACK ) opened up 4.2% on Monday after the weekend attack. Long-time laggard FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE ) rose 7.5% in trading that day, while larger rival Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW ) gained 2.7%. But as our Dana Blankenhorn accurately predicted, cybersecurity stocks have given back most, if not all of the gains from the news.

But the gains for MSFT stock should be less obvious and last longer. The question is whether it’s enough to support upside in Microsoft, a stock I’ve long thought was overvalued. Combined with other catalysts, the valuation for Microsoft stock might look a bit more palatable at the moment. I still believe, however, there are better plays in large-cap tech.

Why WannaCry Is a GOOD Thing for Microsoft Stock

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Nemeroff appears to be the first one to detail the hack-based bull case for MSFT stock. And that case makes some sense.

There has been some finger-pointing between Microsoft and the NSA — the reported source of the malware behind WannaCry — over how and when the required patch was released. But the patch was released ahead of time and, as Nemeroff points out, WannaCry only hit users running outdated versions of Windows. That includes XP and Windows Server 2003, for which Microsoft dropped support years ago.

For consumers, then, and more specifically for businesses, there’s a clear lesson from the attack. Users need to upgrade to Windows 10 to avoid potentially major security problems. Older versions are no longer “good enough”.

That creates a catalyst for upgrade demand and a potential catalyst for MSFT stock. Upgrades drive excellent incremental margins: It costs very little for Microsoft to ship a new copy of Windows 10. While consumer upgrades will help, the big money is on the business side. Nemeroff pointed out that some 85% of businesses haven’t yet moved to Windows 10. That creates a potential wave of upgrades for Windows 10. It also adds potential demand for cloud-based Office 365.

In other words, MSFT could see revenue improve, margins improve and closely watched cloud sales grow. That combination would do wonders for Microsoft stock.

