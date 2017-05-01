Monday’s Vital Data: Facebook Inc (FB), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Apple Inc. (AAPL)

U.S. stock futures are trending broadly higher this morning, after Congress finally decided to fund the government, but only through September. Wall Street’s attention will now turn once again to a flood of corporate earnings reports and this week’s key economic data.

Speaking of which, several reports are due ahead of the open this morning, including March personal income, consumer spending and core inflation figures, the March Markit manufacturing report and the March ISM construction spending report.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.16%, S&P 500 futures have added 0.23% and Nasdaq-100 futures have gained 0.38%.

On the options front, traders appeared nervous heading into the weekend, as puts accounted for the bulk of Friday’s activity — possibly hedging against a possible U.S. government shutdown. Overall, about 15.3 million calls and 16.4 million puts changed hands on Friday. On the CBOE, however, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio slipped to 0.68 and the 10-day moving average fell to a one-week low of 0.66.

Despite political concerns, corporate earnings drove most of the volume for Friday’s most actively options. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), which reports after the close tomorrow, and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), which will release its quarterly report on Wednesday, both topped Friday’s action as traders positioned ahead of the events. Finally Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) rounded out the top three most active options in the wake of the company’s Thursday’s afternoon report.

Facebook Inc (FB)

Social media giant Facebook is entering the earnings confessional this week. Wall Street currently has its sights set on a profit of $1.12 per share and revenue of $7.85 billion.

The whisper number rests at $1.21 per share per EarningsWhispers.com. In addition to the top- and bottom-line figures, analysts will be scrutinizing user growth and, more importantly, ad revenue growth, which has hit some bumps in the road this year. FB stock rallied roughly 4.6% last week, putting the shares north of former resistance at $150.

Options traders don’t appear too concerned about Wednesday’s report, as calls continue to dominate in the options pits. On Friday, FB saw 1.13 million contracts change hands, with calls making up 65% of the day’s take. As for 5 May options, the put/call OI ratio comes in at an optimistic reading of 0.63, indicating an above-average number of calls focused on Facebook’s quarterly report. Currently, 5 May implieds are pricing in a 4.26% move for FB stock following Wednesday’s quarterly report.

