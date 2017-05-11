Boy Scouts News: Mormon Church Pulls Older Teens From Program

The Mormon Church has announced that it is pulling older teens from the Boy Scouts program.

In its announcement, the Mormon Church says that it will no longer be taking part in the Varsity and Venturing Scouting programs in the United States and Canada. These programs are for Boy Scouts between the ages of 14 and 18.

Instead of the Varsity and Venturing Scouting program, the Mormon Church says that it will be using its own activities for young men ages 14 to 18. The organization says that this will include Aaronic Priesthood activities.

The Mormon Church will no longer support the Boy Scouts Varsity and Venturing Scouting program at the start of next year. It also says that it will have the new Aaronic Priesthood activities for young men ready starting on June 1, 2017.

The Mormon Church says that the new Aaronic Priesthood activities will focus on meeting local needs, priesthood-related activities and balanced personal growth and development. The group says that wards can continue to take part in the Varsity and Venturing Scouting program while they prepare for the new activities.

The Mormon Church also notes that Boy Scouts from the ages of 14 to 18 that want to continue working toward the rank of Eagle Scout or Queen Scout should be encouraged to do so. It also says that it will continue to support Cub Scout and Boy Scout activities for kids ranging from eight to 13 years in age.

