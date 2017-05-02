Mr. Wonderful Is Wrong. Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Will Keep Rolling.

Shares of electric carmaker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) reached record highs this week, turning a seven-week rally into an eight-week advance. TSLA stock is now up 33% from its early March low.

The momentum is impressive, to say the least.

On the flipside, given some of the rhetoric that has surfaced this week, it would be easy to fear the big rally is nothing more than a setup for a big wave of profit-taking.

Namely, Pacific Crest analysts Brad Erickson and Elliot Arnson expressed doubts that Tesla would be able to reduce its production costs enough to make the Model 3 a fruitful venture. And Kevin O’Leary — you know him better as Mr. Wonderful on TV’s Shark Tank — suggested Tesla stock could fall between 30% and 40% from this week’s highs.

The outlooks sound grim, particularly given O’Leary’s assessment. Ironically, however, his bearish rationale is the very reason to not yet bet against TSLA stock.

A Wall of Worry

It’s something yours truly has said before, but it bears repeating now: Tesla isn’t an investment in an electric car company, nor is it (now) and investment in a solar panel maker. Buying TSLA stock is an investment in a premise, or a gamble, on what the market will think of cool electric cars six months to two years down the road.

You have to play that game of psychological chess if you want to have any shot at making any sense of, or making any money with, Tesla stock.

As it turns out, Kevin O’Leary sees things in a similar light. On Monday he commented:

“I’d argue there’s a 30-40% downside in Tesla’s stock. There are going to be self-driving cars manufactured by many companies. Tesla is the first and perhaps the best brand known, but if I were putting money to work today into this space, it probably wouldn’t be in Tesla because it doesn’t fit any of the criteria that I look at in terms of derisking my portfolio… It’s a cult stock. If I’m looking at the automotive sector, why would I pay this valuation for basically a car company?”

Valid points all around. But there’s one thing he said that’s not only true, but also relevant. That is, TSLA stock is a cult stock, and because it’s a cult stock, one has to respect the psychological baggage that always comes with it.

In this case, the underlying psychology is simple: Tesla isn’t going to roll over until nobody — nobody — expects it to. In the meantime, it will climb the wall of worry being built by O’Leary, Pacific Crest and others.

Welcome to the art of trading. Expect it when it makes the least sense, and don’t expect it when it makes the most sense.

That’s not to say Tesla stock can’t pull back to some degree before moving to higher highs. Mr. Wonderful’s expectations for a 30%-40% setback, however, just doesn’t stand up to even more tried-and-true insight from John Keynes:

“The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent.”

Further gains from Tesla stock not be rational, but in that it’s a cult stock with a strong following and a lot of news to tout here, nobody can afford to step in front of the train.

