New AIG CEO: 8 Things to Know About Brian Duperreault

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) has announced Brian Duperreault as its new CEO.

Source: Shutterstock

Brian Duperreault took over as the new AIG CEO, President and Director on May 14, 2017. This has him replacing former AIG CEO, President and Director Peter D. Hancock, who resigned when Duperreault was appointed to the position by the company.

Here are a few things to know about new AIG CEO Brian Duperreault.

He resigned as Chairman and CEO of Hamilton Insurance Group when taking over at American International Group Inc.

When starting his career in the insurance industry, Brian Duperreault worked for AIG for 21 years.

His time in the industry has also seen him act as the CEO of ACE, which is one of American International Group Inc’s main competitors.

Duperreault has also previously been responsible for running Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC

(NYSE: He won’t likely stay with AIG for too long, but is mostly there to help the company with its turnaround efforts.

Recruiters claim that the new AIG CEO will likely be with the company for three to five years to complete this goal.

During his time with the company, Duperreault is expected to train a successor to take over for him when he leaves.

The new AIG CEO is a pupil of Hank Green’s, who is one of the global insurance company’s previous CEOs.

You can learn more about the new AIG CEO by following these links.

AIG stock was up 1% as of Monday morning.