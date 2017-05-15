Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (NTDOY) Plans ‘Legend of Zelda’ Game for Smartphones

Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ) will bring one of its most popular games, The Legend of Zelda, to smartphones.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said the Japanese technology developer will release a mobile version of Zelda after its release of its Animal Crossing game later this year.

The Legend of Zelda’s critical standing is higher than it’s been in decades, following the hugely successful Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch and Wii U, according to website The Verge.

In March, NTDOY debuted its latest games console, Switch, promptly selling out of more than 900,000 units. About 925,000 copies of Zelda for Switch were sold in the same month. The following month, a new Nintendo Direct went live and a Super Nintendo Mini was reported to be in the works.

NTDOY stock is up more than 85% in the last 12 months, compared to a 17.4% gain in the S&P 500 index.