Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Stock Soars on Earnings Beat

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX ) stock was soaring on Friday following positive results for its fiscal third quarter of 2017.

During its fiscal third quarter of the year, Nutanix Inc reported losses per share of 42 cents. This is worse off than its losses per share of 33 cents from the same time last year. However, it did beat out Wall Street’s losses per share estimate of 45 cents for the quarter.

Revenue reported by Nutanix Inc in its fiscal third quarter of 2017 was $191.76 million. This is an increase over its revenue of $114.69 million from its fiscal third quarter of 2016. Analysts were expecting NTNX to report revenue of $186.60 million in its fiscal third quarter of the year.

Nutanix Inc reported an operating loss of $109.67 million in its fiscal third quarter of 2017. The cloud storage company reported an operating loss of $44.70 million in its fiscal third quarter of the year prior.

Net loss reported by Nutanix Inc stock in its fiscal third quarter of 2017 was $111.98 million. NTNX reported a net loss of $46.82 million during the same quarter of the previous year.

Nutanix Inc also released its outlook for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting revenue for the quarter to range from $215 million to $220 million. Wall Street is expecting NTNX to report revenue of $204.72 million for its fiscal fourth quarter of the year.

Nutanix Inc is also expecting that it will report losses per share of 38 cents during its fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. If this holds true, it will have the company coming in one penny above analysts’ estimates for the quarter.

NTNX stock was up 9% as of Friday morning, but is down 26% year-to-date.