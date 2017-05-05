Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock Is Too Dicey Ahead of Earnings

When the market closes on Tuesday, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) will report its first-quarter results and many investors will likely be nervous. For the year so far, NVDA stock has not had much traction. Consider that the return is -2%. Source: Shutterstock This is certainly in stark contrast to last year’s performance, where NVDA stock racked up an impressive 224% gain.

So in light of this, it should be no surprise that things have cooled down. There has also been growing skepticism from Wall Street analysts. The consensus price target is roughly $110, which implies a mere 4% potential return.

So why the bearishness? Well, for the most part, the main concern is that the growth engine will not be able to maintain its hyper-speed. Let’s face it, the chip industry is prone to periodic swings in demand, say from lower economic growth, rising competitive forces and disruptive changes in technologies.

Something else: cutting-edge technologies can take time to get traction. Hey, just take a look at virtual reality. A couple years ago, the market was forecasted to generate substantial revenues. But so far, the results have been lackluster. The technology from operators like Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) have been bulky and unwieldy. There have also been no must-have applications.

Graphics Business to Hurt Nvidia Stock

OK, so what are the parts of the NVDA business that are in jeopardy? One is the market for self-driving cars. Granted, there are few signs that the demand is lagging. But then again, this has attracted some of the world’s largest chipmakers. Back in early March, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) agreed to pay $15 billion for Mobileye NV (NYSE: MBLY ). And of course, Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) has also jumped into the fray with a $39 billion bid for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI ).

Although, perhaps the biggest risk factor for Nvidia stock is its core gaming business, which accounts for 62% of revenues. Keep in mind that there are already signs that the momentum is decelerating. According to a report from DigiTimes, the two largest PC motherboard firms are reporting lower volumes for shipments of GPUs. In fact, NVDA has been substantially reducing the pricing on its chipsets.

