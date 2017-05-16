What Are the Option Greeks?

The evangelists of Wall Street just love to preach about risk management. Sermons on stop losses and the doctrine of diversification echo the halls of finance every day. Indeed, the risk protocols for stock trading are well known among the trading masses. Stumble into the world of option trading, however, and discourses on risk turn into gibberish. Terms like delta, theta, gamma, and vega are tossed about to thoroughly confuse the newcomers. It is to these greenhorns that today’s comments on the option greeks are directed.

But, hey, if you’re an options trading veteran settle in and read on. Just beyond this sentence lies clarity on the purpose and definitions of the option greeks.

The option greeks allow traders to estimate how much money they will make or lose based on a change in market conditions. What kind of changes are we talking about? Well, primarily a rise or fall in the stock price, the passage of time, or a change in implied volatility.

Since the greeks allow you to quantify risk, they essentially answer the question, “how much?”

Delta

You probably know if you buy a call option you lose money if the stock drops. But how much money will you lose? The option greek delta will tell you.

Delta measures the change in an option’s value given a $1 increase in the stock. If you own a 50 delta call then you will lose $50 for every $1 drop in the stock. Or, alternatively, you will make $50 for every $1 increase in the stock.

Bullish positions, like long calls or short puts, have positive delta since you profit when the underlying stock rises. Bearish positions, like long puts or short calls, have negative delta since you profit when the underlying stock falls.

One of the biggest benefits of using the greek delta is the ability to quickly determine your aggregate exposure on any stock.

Say you have a handful of varying option positions on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ). Maybe some are bullish while others are bearish. To get a sense of the net exposure you can simply add up the deltas of each individual position. Whether you have one trade or one hundred trades on AAPL you can distill the risk down to a single number.

Next, we turn to the option greek associated with time decay.

Theta

Stock options are designed to lose value over time. The decay begins slowly but ramps up as expiration approaches.

Suppose you shorted an option in an attempt to exploit the whittling away of an option’s value over time. If you’d like to know how much money you should make per day, consult theta. It’s the option greek that measures how much an option loses per day.

If you buy an option, you have negative theta because time decay is working against you. On the flipside, if you sell an option, you have positive theta since time decay helps your position.

Next Page