Pandora Media Inc (P) Q1 Earnings Preview

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P ) is scheduled to report first-quarter 2017 results on May 8. It delivered a positive earnings surprise of 25% in the last quarter. Also, it has a positive four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.45%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for P stock and this evening’s announcement.

Factors to Consider

Pandora has taken strategic measures to post a turnaround. In the past few months, the company announced the launch of Pandora Plus and Pandora Premium services. While Plus is a “one-of-a-kind, ad-free radio experience” available for $4.99 per month, Premium creates a playlist for users based on their playlist history. It will be ad free and will enable users to save songs for offline listening. Premium carries a price tag of $9.99.

Also, as part of its strategy, Pandora acquired companies like Next Big Sound, Rdio and Ticketfly. In addition, it is cutting label deals to reduce dependence on CRB rates and better manage content costs. The company has struck several licensing deals with Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) Sony Music, Warner Brothers — a unit of Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) — and Universal Music Group.

Moreover, in a move to lower its operating costs, Pandora is undergoing a 7% cut in its workforce, which should aid the company’s to-be-reported quarter’s bottom-line results, in our opinion.

For the first quarter, Pandora expects revenues in the range of $310–$320 million. Further, it projects adjusted EBITDA loss in a range of $70–$80 million.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively show that Pandora will beat on earnings this quarter. This is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or at least 3 (Hold) for this to happen. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Zacks ESP: Pandora has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at a loss of 50 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Pandora has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at a loss of 50 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: Pandora stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3. Though Zacks Rank #1, 2 or 3 increases the predictive power of ESP, the company’s ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.

We caution against stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 or 5 (Sell rated) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing negative estimate revisions.

