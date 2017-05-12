PAREXEL International Corporation (PRXL) and Pandora Media Inc (P) Lead 12 Activist Investor Reports

When a person or group of persons acquires beneficial ownership of more than 5% of a company’s equity securities, they are required to file a Schedule 13D or 13G with the SEC.

If these groups intend to influence management into changing the business strategy, they are considered “activist” investors. There is considerable academic research that suggest activist investors contribute to excess returns in equities in the subsequent twelve months after the event.

Investors that acquire 10% or more of a company’s shares, or that gain a board seat, are considered insiders by the SEC and are subject to stricter insider trading filing requirements.

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company and intend to influence management are considered activist investors and must file a 13D, and investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company but have no intention of influencing management are considered passive investors and must file a 13G.

Here are 12 recent notable filings:

New Activist Investor Filings

PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ: PRXL ) – Starboard Value LP has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 5.70% ownership stake in PAREXEL International.

New Passive Investor Filings

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P ) – Point72 Asset Management, L.P. has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.20% ownership stake in Pandora Media.

Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) – Portolan Capital Management, LLC has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.13% ownership stake in Care.com.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI ) – HIRSCHMAN ORIN has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 3.40% ownership stake in Vuzix. This is an increase of 8.28% from their previous filing.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) – Bpifrance Participations SA has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 6.30% ownership stake in Adverum Biotechnologies.

Amended Activist Investor Filings

Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE: HIVE ) – Discovery Group I, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 8.10% ownership stake in Aerohive Networks. This is a decrease of 10.99% from their previous filing.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: MBII ) – Bhatia Ranjeet has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 3.70% ownership stake in Marrone Bio Innovations.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI ) – GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 3.04% ownership stake in Armstrong Flooring. This is an increase of 0.66% from their previous filing.

YuMe Inc (NYSE: YUME ) – Edenbrook Capital, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 7.06% ownership stake in YuMe. This is an increase of 11.89% from their previous filing.

Amended Passive Investor Filings

Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX ) – Broadfin Capital, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 10.59% ownership stake in Aratana Therapeutics. This is an increase of 6.11% from their previous filing.

Liberty Media Formula One (NASDAQ: LMCA ) – NORGES BANK has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 5.56% ownership stake in Liberty Media.

Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: SKIS ) – Forward Management, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 4.00% ownership stake in Peak Resorts. This is a decrease of 55.06% from their previous filing.

