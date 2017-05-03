Pressure Is on for Royal Dutch Shell Plc (ADR) (RDS) to Deliver for Q1

What a difference a year makes! That’s the central talking point among oil companies; in particular, the so-called “supermajors” like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX ). As Europe’s biggest oil firm, Royal Dutch Shell Plc (ADR) (NYSE: RDS.A , NYSE: RDS.B ) certainly belongs on that list. Investor enthusiasm is back with a vengeance as the crude oil markets have finally found solid footing.

In May of last year, according to the International monetary Fund, the international benchmark Brent Crude Oil was priced around $47. Currently, a barrel of crude trades for over $51. However, the discrepancy was excessively severe in January of 2016, when Brent fell under $31. At that time, RDS stock and the rest of the industry was in full crisis mode. After all, the global oil index hadn’t been that weak since early 2004.

While the depressed energy markets devastated lesser-resourced competitors, the majors took it as a cue to solidify their financials. Royal Dutch Shell, along with its elite rivals, took a hard look at what was working, and what was not. Divesture was a common sight for RDS stock and the embattled oil industry.

But the sacrifices have paid off. Bloomberg reported that both Exxon Mobil and Chevron exceeded expectations for their first-quarter earnings results.

Better yet, Wall Street analysts are forecasting bigger and better results for the second quarter.

Inevitably, this means the pressure is on for Royal Dutch Shell. Both variants of RDS stock — RDS.A and RDS.B — were little moved by the news. Does the oil firm have what it takes to produce its own earnings surprise?

RDS Earnings Breakdown

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, RDS is forecasted to hit an earnings per share target of 74 cents. This is on the high end of the estimate range, which ranks from 36 cents at the bottom to 90 cents at the top. On the financials, this translates to a net income of $3.3 billion, a significant turnaround from the recent oil crisis.

In the year-ago level, Royal Dutch Shell was forecasted to hit a comparatively low 24 cents. The actual result came in substantially higher at 42 cents, for a positive surprise of 78%. Although enthusiasm is now surging for big oil stocks, RDS does have its work cut out for it.

