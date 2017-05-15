Powers Boothe, the actor who took corruption to new villainous levels in the television series Deadwood, died on Suuday from natural causes, according to multiple media reports.

The 68-year-old character actor reveled his roles as a bad hombre. Boothe won an Emmy in 1980 for playing cult leader Jim Jones in the TV movie Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones. From there, He went on to play other memorable villains, including gunman Curly Bill Brocius in Tombstone and a corrupt senator in Sin City. He appeared as Gideon Malick in 2012’s The Avengers and ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Describing his portrayal of the rich and powerful Cy Tolliver in the mining camp called Deadwood, one reviewer said “power is male, Anglo-Saxon, and utterly amoral. The rich — like Al Swearengen (Ian McShane) and Cy Tolliver (Powers Boothe) — buy death, loyalty, and sex.”

Boothe delivered his lines with a knife-sharp combination of snark and nastiness. In the show’s first season, as he and compatriots contemplate their next robbery, he offers: “How about first a nap, a bath and sex with a unfamiliar woman?”.

Born to a farming family in the west Texas town of Snyder, Boothe eventually left for New York to pursue an acting career, according to ABC News. He told The Associated Press in 1981 that he made ends meet at first by working in a Broadway restaurant and eventually found theater roles.