Dodge Ram Trucks Recall 2017: Software Bug Affects 1.3 Million Pickups

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU ) has announced a Dodge Ram recall for 2017.

Source: Shutterstock

The Dodge Ram trucks recall 2017 includes some 1.3 million vehicles sold by the company. The trucks affected by the recall include 2013 to 2016 Ram 1500 and 2500 models, as well as 2014 to 2016 Ram 3500 pickup trucks.

The Dodge Ram trucks recall 2017 includes 1 million pickup trucks that were sold in the United States. 216,007 trucks sold in Canada, 21,668 in Mexico, and 21,530 outside the NAFTA region are also included in the recall.

The reason for the Dodge Ram trucks recall 2017 has to do with a computer glitch. This glitch affects a module that controls restraint-system deployment in rollover scenarios. It can cause the the side air bags and seat belt restraints in the vehicles to disable.

Owners of the affected vehicles in the Dodge Ram trucks recall 2017 can check for a warning light to determine if the glitch has occurred. Shutting the vehicle off and turning it back on should cause the light to go off an restore systems to normal.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV says that it is recalling the Doge Ram trucks to apply an update to the software. This will take care of the issue and is being done at no cost to the owners. The company will alert customers to when they can start scheduling appoints to have their trucks fixed.

Customers that have questions about the Dodge Ram trucks recall 2017 can get in contact with the company by calling its US Customer Care Center at (800) 853-1403.

