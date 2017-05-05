REITs Plunge: 2 Buys, A Hold, And One to Sell Now

REITs (real estate investment trusts) got hit by a nasty Thursday surprise. Spirit Reality Capital, Inc (New) (NYSE: SRC ) spooked the market with some fearful results. Spirit leases real estate to physical retailers. Given the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN )-induced carnage across the American retail space in recent quarters, that market is fraught with risk.

Spirit cut its guidance sharply. Furthermore, it revealed that its largest tenant is facing mounting problems. The market reacted with fury, sending the stock down over 24% Thursday.

Spirit isn’t a particularly large company. However, its plunge sent shivers across the sector. Other retail-exposed REITs got punished. Investor favorite Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O ) dropped almost 4%. Another competitor, National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN ), declined 4% as well.

More generally, REITs have struggled since the election. Donald Trump’s victory has caused interest rates to surge. The Federal Reserve has lifted its targets for rate hikes. That is terrible news for REITs.

The sector gets hit twice when rates rise. For one, they have to pay more interest to borrow money, and like most real estate players, REITs are generally levered to the gills. Secondly, investors tend to value REITs based on yield. When yields for safe assets like CDs and bonds rise, REITs have to pay a higher dividend to remain attractive. The easiest way for the dividend to rise is for its stock price to go down.

In the wake of both general headwinds and the specific Spirit-induced scare, REITs have tumbled. But buying indiscriminately will lead only to trouble. Let’s sort through four popular REITs for winners and losers.

Next Page